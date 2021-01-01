Loading…
Pancake Ice

Sativa
Pancake Ice effects are mostly energizing.

Pancake Ice is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain was created by Houseplant Cannabis, a California-based cannabis company founded by Seth Rogan. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Pancake Ice - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Pancake Ice effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Creative
14% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
14% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
14% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
14% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress

Pancake Ice reviews7

