Papaya Melons strain effects
Papaya Melons strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Papaya Melons reviews
m........z
December 6, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
awesome pain relief & chill body high
r........e
July 10, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
It's got me speaking Esperanto
r........b
October 30, 2023
Giggly
Happy
It’s s very potent hard hitting weed and makes you feel very giddy makes you zine out a lot but in a good way
a........l
February 1, 2024
Euphoric
Nice fruit taste and smooth vape. I’m using flower through a mighty. Starts slow then flushes outward without any anxiety. Lots of body feel and forehead buzz. Overall relaxed but ready to get to cooking!