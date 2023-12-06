Papaya Melons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya and Melon. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Papaya Melons offers a delightful fusion of tropical flavors and a balanced high, making it a great choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Papaya Melons is known to have an average THC content of around 20%, providing a well-rounded experience. Leafly customers report that Papaya Melons' effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Papaya Melons to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain management. Papaya Melons features flavors like sweet papaya and ripe melon with hints of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. The average price of Papaya Melons typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Papaya Melons, please share your insights by leaving a strain review.