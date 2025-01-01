Papaya Zoap Auto
Papaya Zoap Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a complex genetic cross of (Bruce Banner Auto x Papaya) x (Zkittlez x Zoap). This combination produces a robust, high-yielding plant with ample buds with a terp profile of mango, papaya, and citrus laced with earthy and spicy notes. Papaya Zoap Auto is an ideal strain for relaxing and creative pursuits. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Zoap Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
