Passion Orange Guava reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Passion Orange Guava.

write a review

Passion Orange Guava strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Talkative

Passion Orange Guava strain flavors

Loading...

Orange

Loading...

Mango

Loading...

Diesel

Passion Orange Guava strain helps with

  • Depression
    60% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    40% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Passion Orange Guava reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 6, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
I’m a medical patient and this is one of the few sativa strains that can help with my depression and ptsd, but doesn’t make me overly anxious.
7 people found this helpful
May 29, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Great sativa for energy and a better mood. Creeper effect with a big wave of munchies at the end of the high. Using a cake cart of this strain.
7 people found this helpful
September 20, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Positively uplifting, mostly clear headed Sativa, with a light body buzz. Helps take the edge off of some bad vibes for a light burst of energy, focus, positivity, and some anxiety management. Wouldn't completely rely on for sleep, relaxation, anxiety, or physical pain. Is good at taking the edge off without being numb or spaced out. Very strong and appealing Orange smell and flavor. Doesn't encourage talking, but doesn't cause social anxiety.
3 people found this helpful
Today
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
I give mostly 5s out because i get 1 gram carts made with melted diamonds from forbidden farms in Washington state. Flavor was amazing and the high was great.

Buy strains with similar effects to Passion Orange Guava

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...