Passion Orange Guava reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Passion Orange Guava.
Passion Orange Guava strain effects
Passion Orange Guava strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
j........z
July 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
I’m a medical patient and this is one of the few sativa strains that can help with my depression and ptsd, but doesn’t make me overly anxious.
f........9
May 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Great sativa for energy and a better mood. Creeper effect with a big wave of munchies at the end of the high. Using a cake cart of this strain.
d........3
September 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Positively uplifting, mostly clear headed Sativa, with a light body buzz. Helps take the edge off of some bad vibes for a light burst of energy, focus, positivity, and some anxiety management. Wouldn't completely rely on for sleep, relaxation, anxiety, or physical pain. Is good at taking the edge off without being numb or spaced out. Very strong and appealing Orange smell and flavor. Doesn't encourage talking, but doesn't cause social anxiety.
j........9
Today
Relaxed
Talkative
I give mostly 5s out because i get 1 gram carts made with melted diamonds from forbidden farms in Washington state. Flavor was amazing and the high was great.