Passion Orange Guava
aka P.O.G.
Passion Orange Guava is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Guava Dawg. This strain is a tropical delight that will energize your senses with its citrus and fruity aromas. Passion Orange Guava is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Passion Orange Guava effects include creative, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Passion Orange Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Growing Passion, Passion Orange Guava features flavors like orange, guava, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Passion Orange Guava typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is known for its bright green buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of resin. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Passion Orange Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Passion Orange Guava strain effects
Passion Orange Guava strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
