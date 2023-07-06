stock photo similar to Passion Orange Guava
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%

Passion Orange Guava

aka P.O.G.

Passion Orange Guava is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Guava Dawg. This strain is a tropical delight that will energize your senses with its citrus and fruity aromas. Passion Orange Guava is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Passion Orange Guava effects include creative, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Passion Orange Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Growing Passion, Passion Orange Guava features flavors like orange, guava, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Passion Orange Guava typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is known for its bright green buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of resin. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Passion Orange Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Passion Orange Guava strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Talkative

Passion Orange Guava strain flavors

Orange

Mango

Diesel

Passion Orange Guava strain helps with

  • Depression
    60% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Passion Orange Guava strain reviews5

July 6, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
I’m a medical patient and this is one of the few sativa strains that can help with my depression and ptsd, but doesn’t make me overly anxious.
7 people found this helpful
May 29, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Great sativa for energy and a better mood. Creeper effect with a big wave of munchies at the end of the high. Using a cake cart of this strain.
7 people found this helpful
September 20, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Positively uplifting, mostly clear headed Sativa, with a light body buzz. Helps take the edge off of some bad vibes for a light burst of energy, focus, positivity, and some anxiety management. Wouldn't completely rely on for sleep, relaxation, anxiety, or physical pain. Is good at taking the edge off without being numb or spaced out. Very strong and appealing Orange smell and flavor. Doesn't encourage talking, but doesn't cause social anxiety.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Passion Orange Guava strain genetics