Positively uplifting, mostly clear headed Sativa, with a light body buzz. Helps take the edge off of some bad vibes for a light burst of energy, focus, positivity, and some anxiety management. Wouldn't completely rely on for sleep, relaxation, anxiety, or physical pain. Is good at taking the edge off without being numb or spaced out. Very strong and appealing Orange smell and flavor. Doesn't encourage talking, but doesn't cause social anxiety.