Pastries #34 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pastries #34.
Pastries #34 strain effects
B........9
December 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is absolutely and incredibly amazing!! It's a well balanced hybrid with the best feeling of relaxation pay really focused with just an anxiety free time. Nice mild high where you can really chill and watch tv movies music and be in a mind of total bliss. Really recommend to try. Even my chronic pain absolutely was gone.
j........q
July 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sure thing, JC! Here’s a more humanized version: --- Just snagged a half-ounce of Pastries #34 from Simply Herb at Stash Dispensary in Peru, IL for $80, and let me tell you, it's a steal. Leafly says this strain averages 19% THC, but the batch I got clocked in at a whopping 28%! These were labeled as "smalls," but honestly, the buds were the size and quality of premium nugs – super nice surprise. When I opened the bag, I was hit with this sweet, doughy aroma that legit smells like fresh pastries, mixed with a hint of berries and a touch of spice. Breaking open a bud just made that delicious scent even stronger. The smoke? Smooth as butter. Tastes just as good as it smells – sweet, pastry-like flavors with a bit of berry and earthiness. It's a treat for the taste buds. And the high... wow. Hits you fast with a nice, uplifting head buzz that gets you feeling creative and happy. Then it mellows out into this relaxing body high that wipes away stress without gluing you to the couch. Perfect balance for any time of day. Overall, Pastries #34 is a top-tier strain. Killer THC levels, gorgeous buds, amazing smell and taste, and a balanced high that’s hard to beat. If you get the chance to grab some, do it – you won’t regret it. I'm so high right now, I almost forgot to finish this review!
a........2
February 13, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Incredible smoke for night time hours. I know this strain is a hybrid but it definitely slows me down a bit and makes me more relaxed. I was able to clean the house and I had energy the whole time but mentally I was probably too relaxed to be doing anything.
w........y
March 27, 2024
Focused
Honestly I feel pretty focused?! I am happily researching stuff for work and realized my attention has not shifted much so def + on the focus. Not much smell to the bud. Tasted pretty floral off rip, smooth clean exhale with a small hint of piney-ness! Which is why I think I’m digging it rn. Good hybrid.
d........0
November 9, 2024
Creative
Happy
Good choice. If you can’t find anything better, this is a good strain. I would say even that the thc percentage is not huge, this thing hits. Nothing crazy, but does the job and delivers a beautiful daytime high. You’ll have to smoke larger quantities to feel it right. Tastes like cake, pine and berries in my opinion
d........t
March 30, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
1 pull on the bong on exhale my head went uh-huh and the flavor is berry phenomenal smells very sweet. If ya can get ahold of this strain it’s a definite buy now bud.
G........e
Yesterday
Focused
Happy
Talkative
If you are sensitive to weed anxiety and paranoia this is a fine selection. Two hits, nice treatment for depression, not a buddha high either, just right.