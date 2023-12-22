Pastries #34 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pastries #34.

Pastries #34 strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Uplifted

Pastries #34 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Arthritis
    28% of people say it helps with Arthritis

December 22, 2023
This strain is absolutely and incredibly amazing!! It's a well balanced hybrid with the best feeling of relaxation pay really focused with just an anxiety free time. Nice mild high where you can really chill and watch tv movies music and be in a mind of total bliss. Really recommend to try. Even my chronic pain absolutely was gone.
4 people found this helpful
July 27, 2024
Sure thing, JC! Here’s a more humanized version: --- Just snagged a half-ounce of Pastries #34 from Simply Herb at Stash Dispensary in Peru, IL for $80, and let me tell you, it's a steal. Leafly says this strain averages 19% THC, but the batch I got clocked in at a whopping 28%! These were labeled as "smalls," but honestly, the buds were the size and quality of premium nugs – super nice surprise. When I opened the bag, I was hit with this sweet, doughy aroma that legit smells like fresh pastries, mixed with a hint of berries and a touch of spice. Breaking open a bud just made that delicious scent even stronger. The smoke? Smooth as butter. Tastes just as good as it smells – sweet, pastry-like flavors with a bit of berry and earthiness. It's a treat for the taste buds. And the high... wow. Hits you fast with a nice, uplifting head buzz that gets you feeling creative and happy. Then it mellows out into this relaxing body high that wipes away stress without gluing you to the couch. Perfect balance for any time of day. Overall, Pastries #34 is a top-tier strain. Killer THC levels, gorgeous buds, amazing smell and taste, and a balanced high that’s hard to beat. If you get the chance to grab some, do it – you won’t regret it. I'm so high right now, I almost forgot to finish this review!
2 people found this helpful
February 13, 2024
Incredible smoke for night time hours. I know this strain is a hybrid but it definitely slows me down a bit and makes me more relaxed. I was able to clean the house and I had energy the whole time but mentally I was probably too relaxed to be doing anything.
1 person found this helpful
March 27, 2024
Honestly I feel pretty focused?! I am happily researching stuff for work and realized my attention has not shifted much so def + on the focus. Not much smell to the bud. Tasted pretty floral off rip, smooth clean exhale with a small hint of piney-ness! Which is why I think I’m digging it rn. Good hybrid.
1 person found this helpful
November 9, 2024
Good choice. If you can’t find anything better, this is a good strain. I would say even that the thc percentage is not huge, this thing hits. Nothing crazy, but does the job and delivers a beautiful daytime high. You’ll have to smoke larger quantities to feel it right. Tastes like cake, pine and berries in my opinion
1 person found this helpful
March 30, 2024
1 pull on the bong on exhale my head went uh-huh and the flavor is berry phenomenal smells very sweet. If ya can get ahold of this strain it’s a definite buy now bud.
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
If you are sensitive to weed anxiety and paranoia this is a fine selection. Two hits, nice treatment for depression, not a buddha high either, just right.

