HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Pastries #34

aka Pastries 34

Pastries #34 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, delivering a well-balanced cannabis experience. Pastries #34 boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18%, suitable for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Pastries #34 include relaxation, happiness, and a touch of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pastries #34 to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by the legendary Seed Junky Genetics, Pastries #34 offers a delightful blend of sweet, fruity, and berry-like flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pastries #34 typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Pastries #34, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.



Pastries #34 strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Uplifted

Pastries #34 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Arthritis
    28% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Pastries #34 strain reviews7

December 22, 2023
This strain is absolutely and incredibly amazing!! It's a well balanced hybrid with the best feeling of relaxation pay really focused with just an anxiety free time. Nice mild high where you can really chill and watch tv movies music and be in a mind of total bliss. Really recommend to try. Even my chronic pain absolutely was gone.
4 people found this helpful
July 27, 2024
Sure thing, JC! Here's a more humanized version: --- Just snagged a half-ounce of Pastries #34 from Simply Herb at Stash Dispensary in Peru, IL for $80, and let me tell you, it's a steal. Leafly says this strain averages 19% THC, but the batch I got clocked in at a whopping 28%! These were labeled as "smalls," but honestly, the buds were the size and quality of premium nugs – super nice surprise. When I opened the bag, I was hit with this sweet, doughy aroma that legit smells like fresh pastries, mixed with a hint of berries and a touch of spice. Breaking open a bud just made that delicious scent even stronger. The smoke? Smooth as butter. Tastes just as good as it smells – sweet, pastry-like flavors with a bit of berry and earthiness. It's a treat for the taste buds. And the high... wow. Hits you fast with a nice, uplifting head buzz that gets you feeling creative and happy. Then it mellows out into this relaxing body high that wipes away stress without gluing you to the couch. Perfect balance for any time of day. Overall, Pastries #34 is a top-tier strain. Killer THC levels, gorgeous buds, amazing smell and taste, and a balanced high that's hard to beat. If you get the chance to grab some, do it – you won't regret it. I'm so high right now, I almost forgot to finish this review!
2 people found this helpful
February 13, 2024
Incredible smoke for night time hours. I know this strain is a hybrid but it definitely slows me down a bit and makes me more relaxed. I was able to clean the house and I had energy the whole time but mentally I was probably too relaxed to be doing anything.
1 person found this helpful
