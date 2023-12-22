Pastries #34
Pastries #34 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, delivering a well-balanced cannabis experience. Pastries #34 boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18%, suitable for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Pastries #34 include relaxation, happiness, and a touch of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pastries #34 to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by the legendary Seed Junky Genetics, Pastries #34 offers a delightful blend of sweet, fruity, and berry-like flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pastries #34 typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Pastries #34, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pastries #34 strain effects
