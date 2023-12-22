Sure thing, JC! Here’s a more humanized version: --- Just snagged a half-ounce of Pastries #34 from Simply Herb at Stash Dispensary in Peru, IL for $80, and let me tell you, it's a steal. Leafly says this strain averages 19% THC, but the batch I got clocked in at a whopping 28%! These were labeled as "smalls," but honestly, the buds were the size and quality of premium nugs – super nice surprise. When I opened the bag, I was hit with this sweet, doughy aroma that legit smells like fresh pastries, mixed with a hint of berries and a touch of spice. Breaking open a bud just made that delicious scent even stronger. The smoke? Smooth as butter. Tastes just as good as it smells – sweet, pastry-like flavors with a bit of berry and earthiness. It's a treat for the taste buds. And the high... wow. Hits you fast with a nice, uplifting head buzz that gets you feeling creative and happy. Then it mellows out into this relaxing body high that wipes away stress without gluing you to the couch. Perfect balance for any time of day. Overall, Pastries #34 is a top-tier strain. Killer THC levels, gorgeous buds, amazing smell and taste, and a balanced high that’s hard to beat. If you get the chance to grab some, do it – you won’t regret it. I'm so high right now, I almost forgot to finish this review!