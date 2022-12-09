District cannabis DC knocked this on out of the park! The buds were completely trichomed covered with starry crystals galore coating the large quarter to half dollar sized nugs that are purple and green and just glorious. Almost every nug was perfect. The effects were 2nd to none as if left me in a state of euphoria along with being pain/anxiety free and in a good mood. This gets my personal award of best of 2023 in my medicine cabinet although its just cause its too damn perfect but there are so many good ones these days if you know where to look and how to evaluate properly.