Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pavé.

Pavé strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Euphoric

Relaxed

Pavé strain helps with

  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    13% of people say it helps with Stress

Pavé reviews

December 9, 2022
An update of my review from a week ago. This to me is a perfect evening smoke, a true dessert. Taste and aromas are heavenly, gassy, minty, sweet. and very loud! Smell fills room instantly upon opening mylar Cookies ™ bag. The buds are pure eye candy, all shades of rainbow, covered in huge white crystals. Bling weed, worthy of name.(Didn't know of celebrity hype, didn't know what Pavé meant before this). Very euphoric and comes on fast, with a tingly whole body rush, from head to toe. Instant relaxation, euphoria, happiness 😊! It's a euphoric heavy body stone, without getting me sleepy. Just relaxed, happy , smiling. STONED AF!!! It's one of the best Cookies ™ strains IMO. Try and get the real deal from them to truly experience what the breeders had in mind. A perfect, sweet indica hybrid. 5★
18 people found this helpful
February 14, 2023
Update this strain had me floating and thinking there was a glitch in the matrix spent hours watching gta vids shit felt like 3D
16 people found this helpful
February 12, 2023
Really good beautiful nugs slightly gassy but not like a heavy OG would smoke again
7 people found this helpful
August 24, 2023
Truly a one of a kind. I basically downloaded the app just to review this strain and remember it forever. It hits like none other. Make sure you don’t have anything to do
4 people found this helpful
April 6, 2024
This is one of the best strains I've ever tried. It is a fantastic example of cannabis as a medicine. Highly recommend.
4 people found this helpful
February 10, 2024
District cannabis DC knocked this on out of the park! The buds were completely trichomed covered with starry crystals galore coating the large quarter to half dollar sized nugs that are purple and green and just glorious. Almost every nug was perfect. The effects were 2nd to none as if left me in a state of euphoria along with being pain/anxiety free and in a good mood. This gets my personal award of best of 2023 in my medicine cabinet although its just cause its too damn perfect but there are so many good ones these days if you know where to look and how to evaluate properly.
4 people found this helpful
June 10, 2024
So I actually have Strawberry Pavé and I must say, it’s the most beautiful bud I’ve come across so far. Very dark almost black nugs with bright violet hues wrapped in fiery orange hairs. On top of all of that, the nugs are super frosty,squishy and sticky. The high is very uplifting and gives a great body high. Best of both worlds without feeling too tired. And the smell is INSANELY fruity and dank. I wish I had pounds of this.
3 people found this helpful
August 4, 2024
Got it from Fire station in Ironwood Michigan,Got a batch by Cookies by compound genetics,Super super sweet terps like almost mango and pear and orange zest and its a creamy blueberry almost aswell and quite skunky which kinda makes it seem like fruity pebbles the cereal.Amazing tingly very euphoric high,stress relief and just a whole body buzz,after another hit behind the eyes i felt it and when i layed down i was legit melting in euphoria.I would say it also has a giggly and “lighthearted”side which i like,leading to it being a strain i keep going back too,its great for depression.
3 people found this helpful

