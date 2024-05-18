Peach Kush
Peach Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and happy. Peach Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Peach Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Peach Kush strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Peach Kush strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Peach Kush strain reviews(10)
j........s
May 18, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dizzy
Hit like a ton of bricks, very hard and fast. Harsh vape, coughed hard, now my face is melting and I can’t move and I’m one with the couch. Not sure I love it but if heavy sedative indicas are your jam, you might
j........9
March 16, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
this strain is smooth. literally tastes like peach. the high is a very head high. very mellow and a little sleepy. helped with my lower back pain really well. definitely going to have this as a favorite for a while.
z........9
August 25, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Dry eyes
Tastes like a peach snapple! Good high for daytime use, I ended up on a walk outside with an amazing breeze. Not bad for a weekend video game session either. Life is worth living again. 10/10 (I usually have bad anxiety with most sativa/ hybrids but I haven’t had any problems with this strain so far.)