Peach Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peach Kush.
Peach Kush strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Peach Kush strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........9
March 16, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
this strain is smooth. literally tastes like peach. the high is a very head high. very mellow and a little sleepy. helped with my lower back pain really well. definitely going to have this as a favorite for a while.
j........s
May 18, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dizzy
Hit like a ton of bricks, very hard and fast. Harsh vape, coughed hard, now my face is melting and I can’t move and I’m one with the couch. Not sure I love it but if heavy sedative indicas are your jam, you might
e........i
September 14, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
It's the best I smoke from the morning and work as a delivery driver Makes me feel happy and energetic
z........9
August 25, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Dry eyes
Tastes like a peach snapple! Good high for daytime use, I ended up on a walk outside with an amazing breeze. Not bad for a weekend video game session either. Life is worth living again. 10/10 (I usually have bad anxiety with most sativa/ hybrids but I haven’t had any problems with this strain so far.)
x........o
May 8, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
The concentrates I had were a sugar with a pleasant citrus smell. Effect is relaxing but energetic at the same time.
0........a
February 8, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Hits like hell
r........8
February 11, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relax🫠🍃
i........2
August 31, 2023
Anxious
the first time I smoked it, SUPER PARANOID like worse than I’ve ever been before. I was also not in a great headspace so I’ll give it another shot. But DAMN it was scary