- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
August 2, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Love this strain! I got it as liquid thc diamonds and it’s delicious. 2 hits and I’m lit.