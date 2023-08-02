Peach Tart by Fidel’s Seed Co is a fruit that’s always in season. The Hash Hole king himself bred this hybrid of Peach Ozz x (Pomelo x Gelatti x Kush Mints) for pungent, kush-laced tropical terps and big, bright buds that drip with trichomes and resin—perfect for water hash and solventless concentrates. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Tart, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.