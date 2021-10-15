Peanut Butter Gelato reviews
Peanut Butter Gelato strain effects
Peanut Butter Gelato strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Pain
s........3
October 15, 2021
Sleepy
Super intense head/body high that will put anybody on their ass, along with a really strong peanut butter and haze/chemical taste. This is some of the hardest hitting bud ive ever smoked so id say this is a no go for beginners. But if you’re a seasoned smoker this is a must try
c........7
November 6, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
I had the chance of getting of some this. I must say some of the better stuff I’ve smoked in a long time. The effects were pretty intense. More than I’ve had in a very long time but I highflying recommend this if you have the chance of getting your hands on some
n........7
November 17, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I absolutely love this strain. I usually go straight to sleep, this had me happy and giggly and i loved it.. i eventually fell asleep like a hour later.
v........n
March 11, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
lucky enough, i got my hands on 5g of this amzing bud. i actually opened a leafly account for this lol.. so straight ahead- the appeal on this bud is quite unique.. the buds that i encountered were light-lime green with alot of purple, pink calyxes, light brown hairs that look kinda orange. all mixed out with kind of a buautiful yellow-white trichomes that may appear from far- abit yellow. smell is kind of sweet with maple hints but not that strong in my opinion. buds are beefy and solid. when you squeeze them they stick to your fingers.. the taste is pretty similar to the smell but with a bit of pepperness in the nose.. the effects are immidet. strong and fast, after few minutes you'll feel relaxed, a bit euphoic but not too much, eventually you'll fall asleep.. a must try strain for an everyday smoker. not for beginners.
c........g
July 16, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Bae I LUH U, U MUH ERRTHANG 🫶😍🙌💨 got me right. Periodt.
D........e
October 16, 2021
Imma Disabled veteran & the Gelato are my favorite this Peanut Butter Gelato is a HEAVY HITTER FOR SURE
c........e
January 24, 2022
Ammmmmaxing strain. Perfect balance of relaxing and sedating. Great for chillin, pain relief, and anxiety and depression relief. Also reduced symptoms of PMS like no other strain I’ve seen. This is definitely a favorite of mine. Probs not the best strain to take at start of day but could get away with a lunch time rip ;) Shout out to forbidden flower growers in Oregon for their awesome 2021 peanut gelato strain. It was a complete blast.
S........9
February 19, 2022
This is Bam ! This shit bussin ! Definitely not for beginners, if you a real pothead this for y’all, for us . Gives you a head and body high. We feel super relaxed , and uplifting, kinda bubbly . Sleaz feels a bit silly , giggly. We don’t have the munchies and we definitely will be taking a nap. 10/10 fully recommend.