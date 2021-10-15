lucky enough, i got my hands on 5g of this amzing bud. i actually opened a leafly account for this lol.. so straight ahead- the appeal on this bud is quite unique.. the buds that i encountered were light-lime green with alot of purple, pink calyxes, light brown hairs that look kinda orange. all mixed out with kind of a buautiful yellow-white trichomes that may appear from far- abit yellow. smell is kind of sweet with maple hints but not that strong in my opinion. buds are beefy and solid. when you squeeze them they stick to your fingers.. the taste is pretty similar to the smell but with a bit of pepperness in the nose.. the effects are immidet. strong and fast, after few minutes you'll feel relaxed, a bit euphoic but not too much, eventually you'll fall asleep.. a must try strain for an everyday smoker. not for beginners.