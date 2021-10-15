Peanut Butter Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peanut Butter Gelato.

write a review

Peanut Butter Gelato strain effects

Reported by 42 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Giggly

Peanut Butter Gelato strain flavors

Loading...

Butter

Loading...

Nutty

Loading...

Woody

Peanut Butter Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    19% of people say it helps with Pain

Peanut Butter Gelato reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 15, 2021
Loading...Sleepy
Super intense head/body high that will put anybody on their ass, along with a really strong peanut butter and haze/chemical taste. This is some of the hardest hitting bud ive ever smoked so id say this is a no go for beginners. But if you’re a seasoned smoker this is a must try
20 people found this helpful
November 6, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I had the chance of getting of some this. I must say some of the better stuff I’ve smoked in a long time. The effects were pretty intense. More than I’ve had in a very long time but I highflying recommend this if you have the chance of getting your hands on some
10 people found this helpful
November 17, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I absolutely love this strain. I usually go straight to sleep, this had me happy and giggly and i loved it.. i eventually fell asleep like a hour later.
7 people found this helpful
March 11, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
lucky enough, i got my hands on 5g of this amzing bud. i actually opened a leafly account for this lol.. so straight ahead- the appeal on this bud is quite unique.. the buds that i encountered were light-lime green with alot of purple, pink calyxes, light brown hairs that look kinda orange. all mixed out with kind of a buautiful yellow-white trichomes that may appear from far- abit yellow. smell is kind of sweet with maple hints but not that strong in my opinion. buds are beefy and solid. when you squeeze them they stick to your fingers.. the taste is pretty similar to the smell but with a bit of pepperness in the nose.. the effects are immidet. strong and fast, after few minutes you'll feel relaxed, a bit euphoic but not too much, eventually you'll fall asleep.. a must try strain for an everyday smoker. not for beginners.
3 people found this helpful
July 16, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Bae I LUH U, U MUH ERRTHANG 🫶😍🙌💨 got me right. Periodt.
2 people found this helpful
October 16, 2021
Imma Disabled veteran & the Gelato are my favorite this Peanut Butter Gelato is a HEAVY HITTER FOR SURE
2 people found this helpful
January 24, 2022
Ammmmmaxing strain. Perfect balance of relaxing and sedating. Great for chillin, pain relief, and anxiety and depression relief. Also reduced symptoms of PMS like no other strain I’ve seen. This is definitely a favorite of mine. Probs not the best strain to take at start of day but could get away with a lunch time rip ;) Shout out to forbidden flower growers in Oregon for their awesome 2021 peanut gelato strain. It was a complete blast.
2 people found this helpful
February 19, 2022
This is Bam ! This shit bussin ! Definitely not for beginners, if you a real pothead this for y’all, for us . Gives you a head and body high. We feel super relaxed , and uplifting, kinda bubbly . Sleaz feels a bit silly , giggly. We don’t have the munchies and we definitely will be taking a nap. 10/10 fully recommend.
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Peanut Butter Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...