HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Peanut Butter Gelato

Peanut Butter Gelato, also written as Peanutbutter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Peanut Butter Gelato is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peanut Butter Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Slanted Farms Seed Company, Peanut Butter Gelato features flavors like butter, nuts, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Peanut Butter Gelato typically ranges from $55–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Peanut Butter Gelato strain effects

Reported by 42 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Giggly

Peanut Butter Gelato strain flavors

Butter

Nutty

Woody

Peanut Butter Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    19% of people say it helps with Pain
Peanut Butter Gelato strain reviews42

October 15, 2021
Super intense head/body high that will put anybody on their ass, along with a really strong peanut butter and haze/chemical taste. This is some of the hardest hitting bud ive ever smoked so id say this is a no go for beginners. But if you’re a seasoned smoker this is a must try
20 people found this helpful
November 6, 2021
I had the chance of getting of some this. I must say some of the better stuff I’ve smoked in a long time. The effects were pretty intense. More than I’ve had in a very long time but I highflying recommend this if you have the chance of getting your hands on some
10 people found this helpful
November 17, 2021
I absolutely love this strain. I usually go straight to sleep, this had me happy and giggly and i loved it.. i eventually fell asleep like a hour later.
7 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

