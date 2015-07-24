ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pearl Scout Cookies, a Girl Scout Cookies hybrid, is a cannabis strain developed by Fireline for recreational shops in Washington State. With a THC content that tends to push past 23%, Pearl Scout Cookies is best suited for consumers with a high tolerance. Its dense, chunky buds take on a zesty citrus aroma that brings to mind fresh lemons and oranges. Uplifting euphoria floods the mind and provides a boost of cerebral energy to fuel creativity and happiness.

Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
So I got stuck in traffic today, I haven't had sex since Bush -- the Senior Bush -- was in the White House, and all the music I thought was cool is now called "Dad Rock" by smirking Millennials who never experienced the joy of ELO's "Time" with a pair of Sennhesier HD 800 headphones and a brain fu...
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for joshmacc
Member since 2016
House fly annoy face. Had me some Pearl Scout Cookies. House fly cutest pet.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for pnwcush
Member since 2016
I asked my dispensary for the highest percentage THC hybrid strain they had and this is what they gave me. The Pearl Scout Cookies were at 28.8 percent THC and kept me high for several hours. Lemony spicy taste with a euphoric uplifting high that lasts a long long time. Really no downsides to this o...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for ChefK
Member since 2016
Best weed I've tried yet! The high is amazing puts you in a creative mood and if you let your mind wander no doubt you will be writing a children's book about an octopus and Bambi!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Purple_Baphomet
Member since 2015
Easily my favorite variation of GSC, and a truly excellent cannabis experience with amazing flavor and effects profiles. Does the trick for just about anything you could want it for. Best enjoyed with some videogames (friends optional but recommended) and/or a nice warm bed with nice pillows and bla...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
New Strains Alert: Pearl Scout Cookies, Jenny Kush, NightFire OG, Ken’s Kush and More
