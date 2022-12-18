Pebble Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pebble Punch.
Pebble Punch strain effects
Pebble Punch strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pebble Punch reviews
m........k
December 18, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Not the best I've used for chronic pain and insomnia but it does help. The effects didn't last long enough for me to find sleep with this strain though I was able to relax. Kind of harsh on the throat but the taste is is rather nice.
N........8
December 18, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
I can't tell you if this strain help with anything. I don't smoke weed to ease pain. However this straight sleepy time for me. I been smoking for 20 plus years. It's a good strain but not for a person that wants to be active. I just don't like sleepy time bud. I want to enjoy the high watch movies catch the munchies. Shit I paid for it.
z........a
November 3, 2022
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Jesus! This strain is very very good.