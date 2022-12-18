Pebble Punch
IndicaTHC 21%CBG 1%
Indica
Pebble Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Pebble Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Pebble Punch is a indica weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and FPOG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Pebble Punch has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pebble Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pebble Punch strain effects
Pebble Punch strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Pebble Punch strain reviews(5)
m........k
December 18, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Not the best I've used for chronic pain and insomnia but it does help. The effects didn't last long enough for me to find sleep with this strain though I was able to relax. Kind of harsh on the throat but the taste is is rather nice.
N........8
December 18, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
I can't tell you if this strain help with anything. I don't smoke weed to ease pain. However this straight sleepy time for me. I been smoking for 20 plus years. It's a good strain but not for a person that wants to be active. I just don't like sleepy time bud. I want to enjoy the high watch movies catch the munchies. Shit I paid for it.
z........a
November 3, 2022
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Jesus! This strain is very very good.