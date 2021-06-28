I absolutely adore the Pelirroja. Everything from the name, meaning "redheaded woman" in Spanish, to the gorgeous aesthetic of the plant itself, to the aroma, the taste and the pain reduction factor, with a massive side of creativity opening up (I am a longtime musician, audio engineer, poet and songwriter) makes this my favorite strain of all of the strains I have tried, strangely enough, it was the first choice I made after receiving my cannabis card. I am even going to get a tattoo of the flower on my body, it means that much to me; I have a litany of medical problems and this helps with essentially all of them. It is absolutely wonderful. 10/10, 5 stars, A+, horns up ;).