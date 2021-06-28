Pelirroja reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pelirroja.
Pelirroja strain effects
Pelirroja strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Pelirroja reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
R........0
June 28, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Grassroots Pelirroja is a tasty sativa. Definitely gives a boost of energy....I am about to go finish my lawn. Lots of orange coloration and very dense bud. It does heighten anxiety, but the buzz is very nice. Actually a lot stronger than it's 20% thc would indicate. My 2nd buy and I will purchase in the future. I got Pelirroja and Pootie Tang grams from the medical dispensary in Pennsylvania. $18/g. Bravo to Grassroots!
B........d
January 23, 2021
Dry mouth
Tried Pelirroja by Grassroots the other day with 2 separate groups. It's a combo of Redheaded Stranger and Sour Diesel. Flower. The consensus is that the ride is more like a sports car on rolling country roads than a rollercoaster. Also, it announces itself when it's starting to take effect. It's not sneaky. You have a few minutes before you get absurd, so you can get something to drink or finish a lucid conversation. Coming down is also nice and that it's a nice low taper. Not at all jarring. All in all, a pretty smooth ride.
f........h
October 22, 2021
My goodness!!! Buckle up!!! I took 3 medium sized rips and now realize that 1 may have been sufficient. Blast off to stage 1 right out of the gates where I experienced anxiety like nobodies business. So, I took a walk cuz it does have some energy boost to it. Stage 2 about 20 minutes in, had me pondering my existence in the universe. Always fun. Stage 3 brought me back into this atmosphere with a solid head high. I lasted a very long time (good 60-90 minutes). I’ll use this in lower doses on occasion. Fair warning… Take er slow captain. Note that varying strains effect people differently, so you may experience it differently than I did. Enjoy the experience.
g........6
September 12, 2021
Energetic
Focused
I've only used this in a vape, but Loved it. Went back to get more and they've been sold out for weeks. I have anxiety issues, and this didn't promote any anxiety for me. Gives a nice high, but not a head high. Gave me a lot of daytime energy. Only drawback was it didn't really help with my chronic back pain.
q........x
October 19, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
I absolutely adore the Pelirroja. Everything from the name, meaning "redheaded woman" in Spanish, to the gorgeous aesthetic of the plant itself, to the aroma, the taste and the pain reduction factor, with a massive side of creativity opening up (I am a longtime musician, audio engineer, poet and songwriter) makes this my favorite strain of all of the strains I have tried, strangely enough, it was the first choice I made after receiving my cannabis card. I am even going to get a tattoo of the flower on my body, it means that much to me; I have a litany of medical problems and this helps with essentially all of them. It is absolutely wonderful. 10/10, 5 stars, A+, horns up ;).
M........n
October 16, 2021
Anxious
Dry mouth
Never Again. Don't waste your money or your breath. 1. You won't feel the high 2. You WILL feel scattered 3. Basketcase for a few hours 4. Running around like a headless chicken with no purpose n too much scattered energy to get anything done.
b........e
October 4, 2021
Energetic
Focused
It was advertised as a 16% but the label on the container said 26.06%, so a lot stronger than expected. This is definitely not a sit around and do nothing strain. I found myself with anxiety trying to sit around and watch TV after smoking it. However, it was great prior to cutting grass, walking the dogs, etc. Just make sure you have SOMETHING to do, even a social gathering. It seems this flower needs to be shared to be enjoyed!
B........4
July 30, 2021
Dry mouth
Uplifting, spiritual, mind settling. Good for if you are in a bad mood. Keeps up motivational spirits and makes you want to keep going.