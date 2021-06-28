stock photo similar to Pelirroja
Pelirroja
Pelirroja effects are mostly energizing.
Pelirroja potency is higher THC than average.
Pelirroja is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Red Headed Stranger and Sour Diesel. This strain is 85% sativa and 15% indica. Pelirroja is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pelirroja typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pelirroja’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pelirroja, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pelirroja strain effects
Pelirroja strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
