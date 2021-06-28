stock photo similar to Pelirroja
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Pelirroja

Pelirroja is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Red Headed Stranger and Sour Diesel. This strain is 85% sativa and 15% indica. Pelirroja is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pelirroja typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pelirroja’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pelirroja, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pelirroja strain reviews13

June 28, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Grassroots Pelirroja is a tasty sativa. Definitely gives a boost of energy....I am about to go finish my lawn. Lots of orange coloration and very dense bud. It does heighten anxiety, but the buzz is very nice. Actually a lot stronger than it's 20% thc would indicate. My 2nd buy and I will purchase in the future. I got Pelirroja and Pootie Tang grams from the medical dispensary in Pennsylvania. $18/g. Bravo to Grassroots!
10 people found this helpful
January 23, 2021
Loading...Dry mouth
Tried Pelirroja by Grassroots the other day with 2 separate groups. It's a combo of Redheaded Stranger and Sour Diesel. Flower. The consensus is that the ride is more like a sports car on rolling country roads than a rollercoaster. Also, it announces itself when it's starting to take effect. It's not sneaky. You have a few minutes before you get absurd, so you can get something to drink or finish a lucid conversation. Coming down is also nice and that it's a nice low taper. Not at all jarring. All in all, a pretty smooth ride.
6 people found this helpful
October 22, 2021
My goodness!!! Buckle up!!! I took 3 medium sized rips and now realize that 1 may have been sufficient. Blast off to stage 1 right out of the gates where I experienced anxiety like nobodies business. So, I took a walk cuz it does have some energy boost to it. Stage 2 about 20 minutes in, had me pondering my existence in the universe. Always fun. Stage 3 brought me back into this atmosphere with a solid head high. I lasted a very long time (good 60-90 minutes). I’ll use this in lower doses on occasion. Fair warning… Take er slow captain. Note that varying strains effect people differently, so you may experience it differently than I did. Enjoy the experience.
4 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight