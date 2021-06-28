Tried Pelirroja by Grassroots the other day with 2 separate groups. It's a combo of Redheaded Stranger and Sour Diesel. Flower. The consensus is that the ride is more like a sports car on rolling country roads than a rollercoaster. Also, it announces itself when it's starting to take effect. It's not sneaky. You have a few minutes before you get absurd, so you can get something to drink or finish a lucid conversation. Coming down is also nice and that it's a nice low taper. Not at all jarring. All in all, a pretty smooth ride.