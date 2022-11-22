Permanent Marker reviews
d........o
November 22, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
The dispo I've been going to since 2008, @svc11000, got their hands on packs of Permanent Marker and oh my sweet jesus is this a potent strain. I find it's better as a concentrate than as flower but that probably comes down to personal preference. That being said, she absolutely dumps trichs and canns when blasted. I've never seen such a deep hue of orange in a concentrate before. Bear Labs handled the extract of SVC's pristine buds so the terp profile on my specific batch is well over 6% and it is a unique one at that. It's aroma is very soapy and sour on the forefront which is followed by a sickeningly sweet sour lemon candy smell that makes you both salivate and pucker. The flavor is right on par with the aroma and you will most definitely be returning to imbibe way more often than necessary. As the high hits, and it hits fast, you are saddled with both an unbridled euphoria that has you thinking about everything and nothing at the same time while being completely fine with the borderline psychotic thought process. It hits very similarly to Abusive OG, picking you way up and then absolutely smashing you back into reality with a clean headspace and a numbed body. There's not much couchlock but you can very easily become lost in thought patterns and waves of creativity, I could see this causing anxiety and paranoia in tokers with less experience in tearing the face off nature to stare into the eyes of god. My depression is alleviated. My pain is reduced to a manageable candor and I feel quite grounded. It does fade fast however. In summation, don't sleep. Face your demons. Smoke an entire ounce in a day.
J........a
February 14, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Nice BODY HIGH . That Mf Definitely Gone Hit Yo Chest Though and Send you some place else 💯
L........v
July 22, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
The flavour is sweet sherb x gas and the look of the flower is insane purple everywhere and covered in trichomes the bag appeal is out of this world but the flavour and smell is where it shines the unique gas/sherb taste is unlike anything I’ve tried, so pleasant you can’t get enough. The effects are euphoric and immediately melts away any stress you may have great for playing games/ watching films but this is a vey strong flower 35% thc, so when you hit the pillow it’s good night Irene
k........q
April 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I grew up as a Reagan baby. Just say no, drink from the hose, all that shit. In Texas. Dammit. I had this whole review I was going to write about this strain but somehow it’s eluded me. Actually everything has eluded me. Like, I could totally go and do some more shit, but I am absolutely fine not doing any shit right now. Also, I think this new “Ripley” series is fucking amazing, just because it’s in black and white, probably. I’m also messing up punctuation, indents and proper paragraph notation. But, because it really doesn’t matter, I give this many fucks right now: 🥦 I was supposed to type “ZERO” but things happened on my phone and then I used my first real emoji ever and it was fucking broccoli? I’m gonna blame it on the eclipse. Shit. I don’t think even Milli Vanilli could lip-sync that song. With that said, almost twenty years or twenty minutes had passed since I hit this. And with THAT said, I’m absolutely okay with it. (My keyboard has defaulted a different language at this point so the rest of this may be hard. But it’s so fine.) I’m wiser, yo. You can be too. Just a little rip. How long do these Netflix previews last? My couch is super-comfortable . I have not given my bed the credit it deserves in matters of performance. Like, it - at the very least - deserves a perfect attendance award. Also, I don’t think I’m afraid of spiders anymore. This shit is great. *This message brought to you by Permanent Marker.*
L........1
August 28, 2022
This is top notch bud right here. I went thru about 12 exotic packs before finding this on the last one. Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherb X makes for some insane purple nugs that are an eye catcher. She doesn’t really have a strong nose until you break her down, its real mild but as you break her down you can actually smell that permanent marker smell no bullshit And straight up like a cup of sherbet ice cream doused in ⛽️..the HIGH on this one is where she really shines tho with a euphoric energetic clear headed high as well as some nice narcotic effect but not enough to knock you on your ass just enough to relax your body while your mind fly’s! One nice bong rip which was so smooth and such a good unique flavor , I was just laughing like a giddy kid after gettin his favorite candy … laid back in my pillow with my hands up on my head and said this is the one, this is that perma grin the one with that somethin somethin that puts it apart from almost everything I smoked this summer. Stay budded fam!
J........8
October 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is amazing. I took a walk while I was smoking and it hit me instantly. I felt like the road kept on continuing. I heard everything, the cars passing by, the rumble of their engines, the vibrations of the concrete floors, I was one with the Earth and felt translucent…I was the eyes of nature, the body of the city. I was getting too focus on every feeling that I felt like it was helping me get back home by showing arrows to the right direction, similar to playing Mario Cart and you need to get back on the right track LOL. Flavor: I really enjoyed this strain because it has great flavors to it. It’s a bit sweet at the beginning, similar taste of vanilla with an aftertaste that’s minty, like if I had chewed gum prior to smoking.
b........4
February 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Okay… Honest to god, one of THE best stains I have ever smoked. I have a very high tolerance, and every single time, without fail, it gets me stoned like the first smoke of the day. Smooth, yet heavy smoke with a bite that’s typical to real indicas that get them lungs expanded. (if you don’t cough, you don’t get off!) Flavor is gassy, burnt rubber esk, but sweet & pungent on the exhale. The high is more heady in the beginning, but slowly goes into the body. Honestly this strain could be used at any time of the day, but my preference is after a shower getting cozy & ready for bed. The lineage is awesome. Seed Junky never fails to bring out consistent banger genetics. If you find this in your dispo, please don’t pass it up. 9.7/10
x........d
June 18, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got an 8th of a small batch run from Lifted Cannabis in WA, and WOW does it live up to the top shelf expectation. Just off numbers alone, the jar reads 4.5% terps (!!!) to compliment the 24% THC, if you care about potency. The nose is incredibly complex. Tons of classic GSC funk notes as you would expect from the genes, and the Sherb gives a really interesting chemical citrus zest on the top, which is quite similar to the smell of an expo marker. Lovely combo of sweetness and bizarre pungency. Super unique nose based on the strains that I've smoked. The effects are definitely indica leaning, websites say 70:30 and I'd buy that. Nice body tingles, pretty heavy behind the eyes, anxiety and pain relieving. Pretty fuggin blissful, and I guess it ought to be cuz even with a 25% sale the 8th was over $50. Not sure if I'd smoke it as a daily driver strain for that reason, but if you've got some change and are looking for a premium experience, you'll be impressed by this. If you're looking for a strain to grow as a med patient, this'll do the job and more.