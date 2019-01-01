ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Pestilence

Pestilence

Pestilence, named for one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse, is a rare indica-dominant strain with strong OG undertones. Coffee and caramel fill the air when this strain is combusted, but a touch of pungent earth lingers on the exhale to round out this Abusive OG and West Coast Dawg cross. This strain delivers strong appetite stimulation and traditional semi-sedative OG effects, making it an ideal ‘end of the day’ variety that can help treat eating disorders, stress, and general restlessness.

Lineage

Strain parent
Abusive OG
parent
Strain
Pestilence