Indica

Abusive OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 150 reviews

Abusive OG

A popular Californian cut of OG Kush, Abusive OG is an indica strain that inherited the nickname of its original grower. Despite its violent name, Abusive OG will ease you into in a peaceful state of mind that fades over time to a full-body relaxation. True to its OG genetics, Abusive OG has an earthy spice aroma with subtle lemon undertones. Patients who don’t mind mental haziness might choose this strain to remedy pain, anxiety, appetite loss, and sleeplessness at the end of their day. Abusive OG may not produce the highest yields in the garden, but makes up for it with resin-caked buds.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

762 reported effects from 101 people
Relaxed 80%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 28%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 1%

Reviews

150

Avatar for budznbrew420
Member since 2016
Abusive OG is an absolute classic. Looks are dark green with many red-orange hairs and thrichomes. Smells pungent and and a bit fruity. Very harsh kush tasting OG. Racy mental stimulation fades into a clear-minded couchlocked state. Great for full body pain relief. Cleans the mind of all worries. V...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for rmsears03
Member since 2013
The high is an extremely pleasant combination of the traditional indica relaxed and hungry high with the alertness of a sativa high. This is my new favorite strain, as it has none of the grogginess of an indica and none of the anxiety which can accompany more potent sativas. A truly exceptional st...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
Very dank bud. Some of the best i've smoked in the last couple weeks. As soon as you cracked the jar the entire room smelled stongly. The bud's also looked almost white covered in trichs with reeeealy dark orangish almost brownish hairs. All in all I have to say it would some of the best tasting, lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for Manny300
Member since 2017
Abusive OG first time ever buying it before entering the Rockies, in Colorado. Anyway low tolerence individual just getting back into smoking for insonmia. Smoked 2 bowls really drowsy for the past two days. Highly recommend smoke a snap bowl before sleep or pain body is very heavy. Recommend for sl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gruc420
Member since 2014
Very very beneficialn to chronic pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Similar strains

Leafly flower for God Bud
God Bud
More CBGLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More relaxingLeafly flower for Paris OG
Paris OG
More hungryLeafly flower for Purple Hindu Kush
Purple Hindu Kush
More CBGLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More tinglyLeafly flower for Plushberry
Plushberry
More tinglyLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More sleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Abusive OG
First strain child
Guard Dawg
child
Second strain child
Secret Recipe
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Abusive OGUser uploaded image of Abusive OGUser uploaded image of Abusive OGUser uploaded image of Abusive OGUser uploaded image of Abusive OGUser uploaded image of Abusive OGUser uploaded image of Abusive OG
