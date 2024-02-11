Peyton's Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peyton's Pie.
Peyton's Pie strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Negative Effects
Peyton's Pie strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........h
February 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
The cross listed is wrong this is Georgia pie x Gary Payton
1........r
September 4, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Gives you the munchies. Mostly head high. Relaxes the thoughts and eases anxiety. Feels like you can hyper focus on a something, either a good show, an art project, or even cleaning the house.
a........y
February 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Wonderful balanced strain, I really felt a mild buzz smoking that came on strong after when I watched a beautiful red moonrise. I felt like this strain had a good spiritual resonance to it too. Nice for feeling complete. Energetic yet relaxing. A wonderful smell, a delightful taste. Sweet but just a wee bit of spice, and oh so nice. Absolutely will be getting this one again.
s........2
March 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
All time favorite
k........8
April 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Definitely in my top 5 now, I’ve bought a couple of 3.5’s. GDF’s Payton’s Pie is always a good choice to start the party
1........1
December 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
Three ✨´s not because it isn’t amazing! Just because that’s how i feel. Love this stuff after an annoying day of work. I produce and this is a nice way to get the juices flowing and lets you remember ideas haha. Nice pace and great for beginners who aren’t sure where to start off at first when exploring strains and their potential effects. MildHighClub feels great to this stuff! 10/10 I recommend!