Peyton's Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Peyton's OG. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Peyton's Pie brings together the best of both worlds with its balanced effects and enticing flavors. Peyton's Pie boasts a well-rounded cannabinoid profile with a THC content that usually ranges between 18% and 22%. This makes it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for a moderate but enjoyable high. Leafly customers have consistently reported that Peyton's Pie effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. This harmonious blend of effects makes it a versatile strain suitable for various occasions, whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or engage in some artistic endeavors. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Peyton's Pie to address symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and mild pain. The strain's calming and mood-enhancing effects make it a potential option for those seeking relief from daily life's challenges. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Peyton's Pie features a delightful combination of flavors. The strain's profile includes notes of sweet cherry, earthy undertones, and a hint of citrus, creating a palate-pleasing experience that adds to its overall appeal. The dominant terpene in Peyton's Pie is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and sedative effects, as well as its characteristic flavor profile. The average price of Peyton's Pie typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary you visit. This moderate pricing makes it accessible to a wide range of consumers who are looking to explore its unique qualities. Peyton's Pie's balanced effects, combined with its enticing flavor profile and potential medicinal benefits, make it a noteworthy option in the world of hybrid cannabis strains. Whether you're seeking relaxation, creativity, or relief from certain symptoms, Peyton's Pie offers a well-rounded experience that caters to various preferences and needs. If you've had the pleasure of trying Peyton's Pie, don't hesitate to share your experience by leaving a strain review.