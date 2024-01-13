I have Grown/Smoked Kibungan, a type of landrace found in Northern Philippines. It is Pure Sativa. Flowering Time is 14-15 weeks and stretches crazy, Which can be challenging to new growers , especially inddors. Smelt like Lime in the beginning of flowering, then turned really Peachy when Finished flowering and after curing. Has a smooth floral taste to it. The High is uplifting and Euphoric yet meditative. Didn’t get anxious at all, but had really funny thoughts while high. Also Introspective thoughts. I grew this strain here in the U.S., unfortunately cannabis is still illegal in Philippines. Being part Filipino i hope it is legalized soon over there, so my people can get more help health and job wise from the plant that naturally grows in the wild. Other Philippines Landraces: Baguio Gold, Kalinga and Lagkitan. Hope this helped 👍🏼🌿🌲