Philippines Landrace
aka Kalinga Stalk
Philippines Landrace, also called Kalinga Stalk, is a landrace cannabis strain that grows wildly on the island of Luzon. It expresses a strong myrcene aroma of ripe mango and dank earth. Smoking Philippines Landrace elicits a burst of happiness that may lead to some snacking, chatting, and eventually a calm sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Philippines Landrace, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Philippines Landrace strain effects
