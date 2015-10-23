ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for MTYbuds88
Member since 2018
This strain made me feel like Fluffhead
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
This crossed with Kosher Kush becomes “The Great Divide” by GTI Rythm. berry tasting sweet as well. Strong Terps here. 2 puffs and I feel the weight of the world fly away. I feel my mind relax into a state of happiness and bliss. I feel my shoulders and neck muscles 💪 tingle and relax going down my...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for contisgood
Member since 2018
it's awesome but have to be very careful with how u handle it
Avatar for StonedAnnie
Member since 2018
Definitely effective for anxiety. Great calming Body high as well but not couch locking. Scent is sweet Berry with a hint of cheese. Perfect for a chilled afternoon.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Grimzreap3r666
Member since 2016
more awake but same indica body feel. really makes me hit that middle i need if im having alot of anxiety or just a little. definately good to have for that edge that sometimes creeps up in us after its been a long day. this will allow you to relax but not sleep away although you can use it for slee...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for turaki04
Member since 2016
it's the best I have encountered so far.
