This crossed with Kosher Kush becomes “The Great Divide” by GTI Rythm. berry tasting sweet as well. Strong Terps here. 2 puffs and I feel the weight of the world fly away. I feel my mind relax into a state of happiness and bliss. I feel my shoulders and neck muscles 💪 tingle and relax going down my...
more awake but same indica body feel. really makes me hit that middle i need if im having alot of anxiety or just a little. definately good to have for that edge that sometimes creeps up in us after its been a long day. this will allow you to relax but not sleep away although you can use it for slee...