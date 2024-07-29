This strain grew on me after a few days of rolling it up. Definitely pleasant on the nose- sweet, citrusy, lemony. The bright smell matches up with the name "lights" (although I'm not all that familiar with the actual lights strain family). Anyways, it's effects are quite uplifting and motivating without the sativa jitters. In high doses, it comes out as physically soothing and you can sorta get a little lazy after sitting down for a few- which is kinda typical for a lot of hybrids. Definitely worth a try if you just want a good, mellow session that won't cloud your head too much or give you jitters.