Phoenix Lights reviews
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
j........z
July 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I bonged a the Essence flower bud an hour ago and it’s a very nice high. I’m much more a fan of strains that don’t make you hungry or extremely tired/sleepy. This strain is excellent at checking all the good stuff boxes. Tastes good, berry diesel is mostly what I picked up. Buds looked gorgeous low moss green and somewhat light and airy. Nice smoke clouds. The high is great you feel blissful, relaxed, creative, focused …but of course in a weekend having a good time sense. I’d buy it again for sure. It’s only way I can give a strain 5 stars is if I’d anxiously buy it again.
t........7
December 14, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Great daytime smoke. Very uplifting. Heady high. I particularly enjoy this strain for tackling household chores or going out of the house. It definitely gives the extra energy and push to tackle projects or tasks that anxiety or depression would otherwise put off. It easily adapts to any situation whether it is around other people or being used alone. One negative is that since it's a high THC, for me at least, it ends up making me more tired than usual afterwards.
L........8
December 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got this strain at my local Muv. One & only time I've ever seen or consumed this strain. A very up lifting, middle of the day kinda buzz. Got an extra bonus of 3 fat mature seeds, which is super rare to find. Can't wait to cultivate this particular strain here in the very near future!
t........7
November 26, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This strain grew on me after a few days of rolling it up. Definitely pleasant on the nose- sweet, citrusy, lemony. The bright smell matches up with the name "lights" (although I'm not all that familiar with the actual lights strain family). Anyways, it's effects are quite uplifting and motivating without the sativa jitters. In high doses, it comes out as physically soothing and you can sorta get a little lazy after sitting down for a few- which is kinda typical for a lot of hybrids. Definitely worth a try if you just want a good, mellow session that won't cloud your head too much or give you jitters.