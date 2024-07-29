Great daytime smoke. Very uplifting. Heady high. I particularly enjoy this strain for tackling household chores or going out of the house. It definitely gives the extra energy and push to tackle projects or tasks that anxiety or depression would otherwise put off. It easily adapts to any situation whether it is around other people or being used alone. One negative is that since it's a high THC, for me at least, it ends up making me more tired than usual afterwards.