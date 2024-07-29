stock photo similar to Phoenix Lights
Hybrid

Phoenix Lights

Phoenix Lights is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of City Slicker x Fire Berries. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Phoenix Lights is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chron Don Genetics, Phoenix Lights features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Phoenix Lights typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Phoenix Lights’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phoenix Lights, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Phoenix Lights

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Phoenix Lights strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Phoenix Lights strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Cramps
    20% of people say it helps with Cramps
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Phoenix Lights products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Phoenix Lights near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Phoenix Lights strain reviews5

July 29, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I bonged a the Essence flower bud an hour ago and it’s a very nice high. I’m much more a fan of strains that don’t make you hungry or extremely tired/sleepy. This strain is excellent at checking all the good stuff boxes. Tastes good, berry diesel is mostly what I picked up. Buds looked gorgeous low moss green and somewhat light and airy. Nice smoke clouds. The high is great you feel blissful, relaxed, creative, focused …but of course in a weekend having a good time sense. I’d buy it again for sure. It’s only way I can give a strain 5 stars is if I’d anxiously buy it again.
2 people found this helpful
December 14, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Great daytime smoke. Very uplifting. Heady high. I particularly enjoy this strain for tackling household chores or going out of the house. It definitely gives the extra energy and push to tackle projects or tasks that anxiety or depression would otherwise put off. It easily adapts to any situation whether it is around other people or being used alone. One negative is that since it's a high THC, for me at least, it ends up making me more tired than usual afterwards.
1 person found this helpful
December 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Got this strain at my local Muv. One & only time I've ever seen or consumed this strain. A very up lifting, middle of the day kinda buzz. Got an extra bonus of 3 fat mature seeds, which is super rare to find. Can't wait to cultivate this particular strain here in the very near future!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Phoenix Lights strain genetics

Strain parent
CSl
City Slicker
parent
Phoenix Lights
PL
Phoenix Lights