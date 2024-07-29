stock photo similar to Phoenix Lights
Phoenix Lights
Phoenix Lights is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of City Slicker x Fire Berries. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Phoenix Lights is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chron Don Genetics, Phoenix Lights features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Phoenix Lights typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Phoenix Lights’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phoenix Lights, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Phoenix Lights strain effects
Phoenix Lights strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
Phoenix Lights strain reviews5
j........z
July 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
t........7
December 14, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
L........8
December 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed