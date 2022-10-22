Pieyed was released by Breakwater ATC and it has to be one of their best ever cultivars to date. The buds are coated with diamond sparkle like trichomes and are super sticky to the touch. Theres nothing like anything really available in any atc's of this quality as this is bud in a class by itself. The batches I got were over 30 percent so be careful when consuming it's a long lasting very powerful medicine.