Pie Eyed
PiE
Hybrid
Euphoric
Creative
Relaxed
Apricot
Diesel
Butter
Pie Eyed effects are mostly calming.
Pie Eyed strain effects
Pie Eyed strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 62% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pie Eyed strain reviews(8)
b........t
October 22, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
f........e
September 19, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
d........n
February 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed