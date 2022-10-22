Pie Eyed reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pie Eyed.
Pie Eyed strain effects
Pie Eyed strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 62% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pie Eyed reviews
b........t
October 22, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Pieyed was released by Breakwater ATC and it has to be one of their best ever cultivars to date. The buds are coated with diamond sparkle like trichomes and are super sticky to the touch. Theres nothing like anything really available in any atc's of this quality as this is bud in a class by itself. The batches I got were over 30 percent so be careful when consuming it's a long lasting very powerful medicine.
f........e
September 19, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Great strain. My top choice for persistent insomnia and really knocks out anxiety too. Starts off giggly and fun and trails off into cozy and sleepy. Always get great sleep after using this and helps my chronic pain a lot. 10/10
d........n
February 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
East coast cannabis, in Eliot, Maine has this. And it lives up to their websites description!!! Fantastic. Bravo
l........0
March 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I bought 2 different strains, 1 being this and the other being something named Fire but i wont say the rest of the name. Anyway, this one is 🔥. I'm Lit rn and I love it! head and body high for the ultimate relaxation.
f........o
September 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Great euphoria.
s........p
December 31, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Strong indica, good flavor!
a........o
February 9, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I took a few hits of this in a rosin cart and it's got me sleepy and relaxed. I'm watching Minecraft absolutely stoned.