Pie Hole reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pie Hole.
Pie Hole strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Pie Hole strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........0
October 13, 2025
Creative
Hungry
Dry mouth
Its a pretty good strain. Sweet, almost berry but with artificial aspect to it. Very chem but it has berry notes. The exhale is almost gassy, bitter, but still kinda sweet. Its a good smoke too, smooth but had I had something like a bong I woulda been able to clear it smoother. Bat and dugout sucks brah. I will say, it does kinda help with ADHD but in a negative IQ way. It essentially makes it so you are a go of hyperfixation. Got an interesting topic in class? You will get straight As thay lecture my guy. I sat and legitimately watched a 3 hour video on dolphins and I can still recall all the information
B........k
August 18, 2023
Sleepy
Uplifted
Apparent cross between Bubba Kush and Cherry Pie. Strong indica sensation for a late night toke. Uplifting, bodily sensation in my legs, potential for pain relief. Not very heady.
S........n
September 16, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
sweet inhale heated exhale. its like upbeat then sleep. definitely for before bed.