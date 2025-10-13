Its a pretty good strain. Sweet, almost berry but with artificial aspect to it. Very chem but it has berry notes. The exhale is almost gassy, bitter, but still kinda sweet. Its a good smoke too, smooth but had I had something like a bong I woulda been able to clear it smoother. Bat and dugout sucks brah. I will say, it does kinda help with ADHD but in a negative IQ way. It essentially makes it so you are a go of hyperfixation. Got an interesting topic in class? You will get straight As thay lecture my guy. I sat and legitimately watched a 3 hour video on dolphins and I can still recall all the information

helpful report