This shit has me amped up bro 😂 Purchased a half ounce after a brutal leg day at the local Planet Fitness and this brought me right back to life. Extremely euphoric and energizing. Excellent for gaming. Definitely a morning/afternoon strain. Wouldn’t recommend smoking through to the evening or night or you might end up with a headache, truzz. I’m an experienced smoker. I got this pack at 18% TAC and it still hit me like a truck. If you’re looking for a strong sativa high this is for you. If you suffer from anxiety or stress I honestly wouldn’t recommend, it gets your heart going. 9.5/10, amazing strain. Get it if you see it.