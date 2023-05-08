Pina Grande reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pina Grande.
Pina Grande strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Pina Grande strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
p........c
May 8, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Sleepy
If I could rate it at 10 stars I would. Instant classic. 1 pre-roll had me tripping 🏀 🏈 s. It's intense and will have you sleepy but uplifting at the same time like a rollercoaster
a........7
May 30, 2023
Happy
Uplifted
Taste great and smokes amazing. It’s my fave whenever I’m in the New England area. Can’t seem to find it anywhere else
j........n
May 25, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Love this strain so much! I've never experienced such consistent euphoria from a strain before, 10/10 would recommend.
s........d
November 30, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
One of the best strains I’ve ever had pretty easily. Has every good quality you would look for, smooth to inhale, smells fantastic almost like a peach, and the effects are great. Definitely for more experienced users I would think, but it is great for any situation outside of maybe work. But even then I am focused and energetic so to each is own.
s........i
August 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
This shit has me amped up bro 😂 Purchased a half ounce after a brutal leg day at the local Planet Fitness and this brought me right back to life. Extremely euphoric and energizing. Excellent for gaming. Definitely a morning/afternoon strain. Wouldn’t recommend smoking through to the evening or night or you might end up with a headache, truzz. I’m an experienced smoker. I got this pack at 18% TAC and it still hit me like a truck. If you’re looking for a strong sativa high this is for you. If you suffer from anxiety or stress I honestly wouldn’t recommend, it gets your heart going. 9.5/10, amazing strain. Get it if you see it.
d........e
July 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I suffer from trigeminal neuralgia and the headaches are horrendous! When I smoke this strain the pain lessens and I can get up and enjoy my day and get things done. I pack a 1gram joint and hit it often throughout the day. Really helps with the pain and the high is nice too!
n........7
November 9, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Stoner since 1998. Curaleaf CT grower: 10/10. The bees knees. The cream of the crop. Pristine buds. Dense nugs with exquisite trichromes. Breaks up well enough where you don’t need a grinder. Smell and flavor are, unbelievable. This is a unique strain you remember due to its distinctive aroma and taste. High: It’s a sativa that hits like an indica. Won’t couch-lock you. Great strain for gamers that want to play stoner but don’t want their eyelids draping down. Stock up on this if you could. Haven’t met anyone I recommend this to who didn’t do backflips after trying it.
J........8
July 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
just tried Pina grande for the first time love it I'm an indica smoker foreal but this is worth it no Paranoia just sweet euphoria