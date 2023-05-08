Pina Grande
Pina Grande is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Chunk and Skywalker OG. This strain is a calyx dense flower that delivers an unmistakable pine aroma with subtle hints of citrus. Pina Grande is a potent strain that can produce uplifting and energizing effects, perfect to accompany you through any endeavor. Pina Grande is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pina Grande effects include energetic, creative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pina Grande when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and pain. Bred by Kaiser Selects, Pina Grande features flavors like pineapple, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is often associated with a piney aroma. The average price of Pina Grande typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Pina Grande is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pina Grande, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Pina Grande strain effects
Pina Grande strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
