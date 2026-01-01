Pine Bomb is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–26%, bred from pine-forward Kush and Haze-influenced genetics depending on the cut. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold, refreshing profile of sharp pine and earthy wood layered with citrus zest, light spice, and subtle gassy undertones. Driven by terpenes like pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, Pine Bomb offers a crisp and invigorating flavor experience. Expect an uplifting, clear-headed high that promotes focus and mental clarity, followed by a smooth, calming body relaxation. Balanced and versatile, Pine Bomb is ideal for daytime use, staying productive, or enjoying a clean, terp-forward session.