Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pine Cone.

5

Avatar for BigPapaPoop
Member since 2018
This is one of my favorites. Great for stress relief and daytime use.
Avatar for CloudClout99
Member since 2018
The adderal of marijuana. This strain will have you clear and focused for the rest of the day.
Avatar for TehMilkMan
Member since 2017
Real good Sativa for activities! I hit some after a workout and it keeps my body relieved while not knocking me out, as I like to stay active. If you use a vape, hit it at higher (400°F) Temps to get smacked with euphoria, creativity, and a real numbing buzz. Tastes of "forests" and "pine".
Avatar for Momsdotoo
Member since 2016
Super clean for the head good pain med without the couch lock smells good taste good. Couldn't believe there were no reviews so I'll just say it this is a good one especially if you got shit to do
Avatar for Purplekushprincess80
Member since 2013
This strain is definitely for cleaning the house and getting shit done keep your eyes wide open and makes you smarter more creative more focused and happy and wild and crazy all at the same time the shit is the shit!!
