Real good Sativa for activities! I hit some after a workout and it keeps my body relieved while not knocking me out, as I like to stay active. If you use a vape, hit it at higher (400°F) Temps to get smacked with euphoria, creativity, and a real numbing buzz. Tastes of "forests" and "pine".
This strain is definitely for cleaning the house and getting shit done keep your eyes wide open and makes you smarter more creative more focused and happy and wild and crazy all at the same time the shit is the shit!!