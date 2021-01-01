Loading…

Pineapple Dream

Hybrid
Picture of Pineapple Dream
stock photo similar to pineapple dream
THC 20%CBD Myrcene

Pineapple Dream potency is higher than average.

Pineapple Dream is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pineapple Dream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pineapple Dream terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Pineapple Dream is myrcene, followed by pinene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Pinene(pine)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

