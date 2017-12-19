- Herbal
- Peppery
- Minty
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.
Effects
- Feelings
- Side Effects