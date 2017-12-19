ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Minty

Calculated from 49 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 506 reviews

Pineapple
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Minty

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2655 reported effects from 370 people
Happy 60%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 43%
Relaxed 41%
Creative 28%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 6%

Avatar for SeasideSuicide
Member since 2016
Finding a strain that treats lethargic depression and boosts energy without triggering anxiety or paranoia is a challenge, especially when you're prone to cannabis-induced anxiety. Enter Pineapple: my current superhero strain. Pineapple provides a cheerful, energetic high without the racing thoug...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for dlamason
Member since 2014
Quickly moved into my top three strains. I have struggled with Bipolar Depression my entire adult/teen life. This is probably the best strain for snapping me back into a functional state. Very uplifting, very motivating feelings. Sheds the anxiety and any bad vibes that might be bouncing around. Thi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Pineapple is overall, a very solid strain. To begin, it lives up to it's name and has a very dank and fruity smell. When smoked, it tends to be hover in a median between clean and dirty, but it varies from hit to hit. The high itself is very invigorating and tends to lead one to ingest large amounts...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHungry
Avatar for skybluewolf
Member since 2016
Head and body high. Feels like a hug. Super energetic. Heightened sexual pleasure. Super easy to workout.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jmbishigh
Member since 2016
I could socialize, and it treated my sickness of procrastination. If you procrastinate so much it is maladaptive, this is the stuff to get off that stress and start doing things with a smile. I even took a dance class while on this stuff and I killed it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud
parent
Strain
Pineapple
First strain child
Oregon Pineapple
child
Second strain child
Truth Serum
child

