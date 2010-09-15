After 30 years of not smoking weed, I stopped by a dispensary in Colorado to pick out weed for my first high in ages. The helpful budtender pointed me to Pineapple Express, which he said would be a great return to weed. Boy, was he right! Being a hybrid, it was a perfect sativa/indica blend of mellow and alertness. It had an awesome taste and smoked from my new pipe soooo smoothly! After taking it slow with a few deep tokes, I instantly got that familiar sweet high I last experienced 30 years ago! A pleasant laid back chill with absolutely no paranoia. A fantastic choice I won't forget, and I am so glad this strain was my reintroduction to getting high again! Can't wait for my next high with this awesome strain!