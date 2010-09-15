HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Pineapple Express strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Giggly

Energetic

Pineapple Express strain helps with

  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Pineapple Express strain reviews4,388

September 15, 2010
The dopest dope I've ever smoked.
March 16, 2015
Makes me feel like a slab of butter on a big ol pile of flapjacks!
October 24, 2016
After 30 years of not smoking weed, I stopped by a dispensary in Colorado to pick out weed for my first high in ages. The helpful budtender pointed me to Pineapple Express, which he said would be a great return to weed. Boy, was he right! Being a hybrid, it was a perfect sativa/indica blend of mellow and alertness. It had an awesome taste and smoked from my new pipe soooo smoothly! After taking it slow with a few deep tokes, I instantly got that familiar sweet high I last experienced 30 years ago! A pleasant laid back chill with absolutely no paranoia. A fantastic choice I won't forget, and I am so glad this strain was my reintroduction to getting high again! Can't wait for my next high with this awesome strain!
Strain spotlight

Pineapple Express strain genetics

Pineapple Express grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs.

  • Suitable for hot climates

Photos of Pineapple Express

