Disappointing. Smells great, just like the name says has a very nice pineapple tropical smell. But the high is just underwhelming. A very clear headed daytime strain. You can be completely on it, so much so you may even forget your high. Really all it does is improve your mood. If you’re a medical user this might be what you’re looking for. But if you are a rec user, sooo many better strains out there. And I bought mine straight from Seed Junky, so it wasn’t a bad batch. Pass.