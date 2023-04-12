Pineapple Fruz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Fruz.
Pineapple Fruz strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
Pineapple Fruz strain flavors
Pineapple Fruz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
c........4
April 12, 2023
Euphoric
Talkative
Good weed :) Bought off a bud-tenders recommendation after I asked for something uplifting and euphoric, glad I asked.
C........e
January 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
The batch I was lucky enough to sample was from Seed Junky Genetics with THC at 31.25%. Needless to say, it packed a punch. Onset was immediate as expected with flower, but this was very fast coming from a cold start. Sweet and citrus are accurate descriptions of flavor and the effect is quite dreamy, perfect for movies and good for conversation. Buds are pretty and medium density (sativa influences), mine were a bit darker than the Leafly photo but close enough. Highly recommended.
m........0
February 17, 2023
Focused
Happy
beautiful colors, fluffy. helped me focus on the project I was doing. Recommend for relaxing or hanging with friends.
k........3
November 5, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain has a nice sweet earthy scent. It's a smooth hitter and a bit of a creeper. It has a nice kind of mid range high. It's not a heavy hitting high but it's not to mellow either it's a good balanced high. I would highly recommend it.
s........0
February 19, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Bought an 1/8th of this stuff. Very thick sweet smelling buds with dark green leaves & hints of purple. Trichomes overlay the entire buds. This batch tested at 31.25% from Seed Junky Genetics. Very tasty out of the bong. 10/10
w........1
August 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Fav strain from seed junky by far! Great euphoric uplifting high.
D........o
February 28, 2024
Focused
Happy
Disappointing. Smells great, just like the name says has a very nice pineapple tropical smell. But the high is just underwhelming. A very clear headed daytime strain. You can be completely on it, so much so you may even forget your high. Really all it does is improve your mood. If you’re a medical user this might be what you’re looking for. But if you are a rec user, sooo many better strains out there. And I bought mine straight from Seed Junky, so it wasn’t a bad batch. Pass.
m........5
May 17, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
it's okay makes me kinda cough, the high doesht really make me euphoric, just feel kinda stupid and stumble over my words, but a sativa behind the eyes kinda high, 2.5/5