Pineapple Gelato
HybridTHC 22%CBG 2%
Pineapple Gelato
PiG
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Talkative
Pineapple
Diesel
Lemon
Terpinolene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pineapple Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Gelato potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Pineapple Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. Pineapple Gelato has 22% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Gelato strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Pineapple Gelato strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Gelato products near you
Similar to Pineapple Gelato near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pineapple Gelato strain reviews(13)
Read all reviews
A........d
December 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This was my first proper smoke after a year and half of a tolerance break. I rolled a nice blunt and got stoned asf before i even got halfway. I loved the head high and the full body relaxation that comes from this. 10/10 would recommend to anyone who likes calming sativa dominant strains
k........d
October 27, 2025
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry mouth
I have fibromyalgia. So, chronic pain, inflammation and even chronic migraines. This strain was given separately. So pineapple express snd gelato were the IG strains and me, the genius I am, mixed the two in my grinder and got this strain. First impressions it just smells pungently herbal to me. But when you hit it, it first hit where i hurt the most which is my neck. Whiplash injury four years ago too. Pain and headache emergence is goooone. Musculoskeletal pain with fibromyalgia? Gone too. Anxiety with my extreme pain moments is even gone. Try out what I did if you have problems like me.
C........o
May 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Tingly
Picking this up to give it a try, Not a fan of gelato but pineapple gelato I figured this would be the One to change my mind. I tried it and it was decent but weak compared to the genetics I'm used to Disappointed because there is no tropical flavors. It's slightly fruity and slightly pine with some spice. I would only recommend this to someone with very low tolerance, Like a new smoker. It's a cross between Sunset sherbet and thin mint gsc. The Larry bird strain is the same thing Same parents taste and effect.