I have fibromyalgia. So, chronic pain, inflammation and even chronic migraines. This strain was given separately. So pineapple express snd gelato were the IG strains and me, the genius I am, mixed the two in my grinder and got this strain. First impressions it just smells pungently herbal to me. But when you hit it, it first hit where i hurt the most which is my neck. Whiplash injury four years ago too. Pain and headache emergence is goooone. Musculoskeletal pain with fibromyalgia? Gone too. Anxiety with my extreme pain moments is even gone. Try out what I did if you have problems like me.