Picking this up to give it a try, Not a fan of gelato but pineapple gelato I figured this would be the One to change my mind. I tried it and it was decent but weak compared to the genetics I'm used to Disappointed because there is no tropical flavors. It's slightly fruity and slightly pine with some spice. I would only recommend this to someone with very low tolerance, Like a new smoker. It's a cross between Sunset sherbet and thin mint gsc. The Larry bird strain is the same thing Same parents taste and effect.