Pineapple Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Gelato.
Pineapple Gelato strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Pineapple Gelato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........0
November 13, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain tastes tropical with hints of fuel and leaves. It feels very balanced, with its strong euphoric head high following a calm-inducing body high. It is a strain the can be smoked all day, and doesn’t get in the way of your daily drive. Perfect for the productive smoker.
M........9
August 23, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Well, I rolled a small joint of it, and it's gone out twice now 😁 and it's all good for a minute, then it becomes important to light it again. Lol! I love it.
r........s
September 6, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Over overall good strain good head high at first shouldn't smoke if your first time smoker makes everything a little bit better
A........d
December 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This was my first proper smoke after a year and half of a tolerance break. I rolled a nice blunt and got stoned asf before i even got halfway. I loved the head high and the full body relaxation that comes from this. 10/10 would recommend to anyone who likes calming sativa dominant strains
C........7
February 24, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Amazing taste
s........s
June 24, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Talkative
Lemonade taste. Very much a head high with less body effects.
C........o
May 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Picking this up to give it a try, Not a fan of gelato but pineapple gelato I figured this would be the One to change my mind. I tried it and it was decent but weak compared to the genetics I'm used to Disappointed because there is no tropical flavors. It's slightly fruity and slightly pine with some spice. I would only recommend this to someone with very low tolerance, Like a new smoker. It's a cross between Sunset sherbet and thin mint gsc. The Larry bird strain is the same thing Same parents taste and effect.
d........4
January 13, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Gas love it gas