Pineapple Glue
Pineapple Glue
PGl
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Pineapple
Lemon
Tropical
Pineapple Glue effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple GlueOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Glue strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Pineapple Glue strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Glue products near you
Similar to Pineapple Glue near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pineapple Glue strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
k........p
February 14, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
Nice sativa dominant strain. Taste is light lemon water mixed with gorilla glue.. 10€ in Almelo, it’s worth it . THC around 21% buds are nice soft foamy texture, after grinding you can still open the pieces.. light green buds with a lot of white crystals and orange hairs..it’s a strong 8,1/10
R........m
June 4, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Pineapple Glue by OLEUM Taste: fruity and sour with citrus notes High: the wax is a bit harsh but the high hits right away and hard. My eyes are heavy and dry i have a head high and some body relaxation with slight tingling in my feet. I am slightly anxious and my mind is racing but I am still calm and enjoying the high. Overall Rating 7/10 I would recommend this to anyone who enjoys doing something that requires thinking while high either art or playing video games. This is now my 2nd favorite strain from Oleum and will be getting more soon
S........6
June 9, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
the flavor is more citrusy tropical which surprised me, it’s a lil sticky and more fluffy so not as much kief, a lil harsh on the throat and burns faster than others (if you like bowls). It got me pretty hungry hahaha but over all it’s a good bud 4.7/5