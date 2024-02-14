Pineapple Glue by OLEUM Taste: fruity and sour with citrus notes High: the wax is a bit harsh but the high hits right away and hard. My eyes are heavy and dry i have a head high and some body relaxation with slight tingling in my feet. I am slightly anxious and my mind is racing but I am still calm and enjoying the high. Overall Rating 7/10 I would recommend this to anyone who enjoys doing something that requires thinking while high either art or playing video games. This is now my 2nd favorite strain from Oleum and will be getting more soon

