Pineapple MAC strain effects
Pineapple MAC strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
j........4
March 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Super well balanced! Got this in a Flavorade from my local dispensary and its an A1 high 🙏 Got a nice throat hit with a smooth exhale that leaves your mouth feeling like a pineapple ring with that earthy undertone, would definitely get it again honestly
r........s
April 29, 2024
Incredinle for calming down anxiety and bringing you back to "Normal" Effects are more on the Indica side very relaxing and pain relief to the MAX! You can either get good sleep or watch a tv show. Really love the pain relief more than anything!