Pineapple MAC strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Euphoric

Relaxed

Pineapple MAC strain helps with

  • Cramps
    50% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Eye pressure
    50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure

March 10, 2024
Super well balanced! Got this in a Flavorade from my local dispensary and its an A1 high 🙏 Got a nice throat hit with a smooth exhale that leaves your mouth feeling like a pineapple ring with that earthy undertone, would definitely get it again honestly
2 people found this helpful
April 29, 2024
Incredinle for calming down anxiety and bringing you back to "Normal" Effects are more on the Indica side very relaxing and pain relief to the MAX! You can either get good sleep or watch a tv show. Really love the pain relief more than anything!
1 person found this helpful

