HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Pineapple MAC

Pineapple MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Pineapple MAC has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Pineapple MAC is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pineapple MAC effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pineapple MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Zodiak Genetics, Pineapple MAC features flavors like pineapple, floral, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pineapple MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pineapple MAC is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pineapple MAC strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Euphoric

Relaxed

Pineapple MAC strain helps with

  • Cramps
    50% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Eye pressure
    50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Pineapple MAC strain reviews2

March 10, 2024
Super well balanced! Got this in a Flavorade from my local dispensary and its an A1 high 🙏 Got a nice throat hit with a smooth exhale that leaves your mouth feeling like a pineapple ring with that earthy undertone, would definitely get it again honestly
2 people found this helpful
April 29, 2024
Incredinle for calming down anxiety and bringing you back to "Normal" Effects are more on the Indica side very relaxing and pain relief to the MAX! You can either get good sleep or watch a tv show. Really love the pain relief more than anything!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

