Pineapple Pancakes reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Pancakes.
Pineapple Pancakes strain effects
Pineapple Pancakes strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........5
May 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is my absolute favorite strain thus far. It’s so good that I had to write this review. It’s such a great strain- I feel focused, relaxed but alert, but also in some sort of syrupy haze at the same time. I’d give this 6 stars if they’d let me.
c........e
May 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I was introduced to this and have never looked back. As a sativa hybrid, that name fits. It is easily my favorite all day and I will smoke at night and it won't keep me wound up. It definitely makes you focus and be able to finish tasks one at a time. It has just a little spunk to it that makes you get off the couch and fold those clothes.
c........6
March 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
From the first hit, I knew this was my cup of tea. Instant energy.