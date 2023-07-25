Pineapple Preserves
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Pineapple Preserves
PPr
Hybrid
Euphoric
Creative
Uplifted
Pineapple
Diesel
Pine
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Pineapple Preserves effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Preserves potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Preserves is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and uplifted. Pineapple Preserves has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Preserves, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Preserves strain effects
Pineapple Preserves strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pineapple Preserves strain reviews(4)
A........7
July 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
m........n
August 9, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
6........m
July 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed