TASTY! It’s one of those memorable pineapple strains and pineapple lovers know what I mean! For those who don’t - there’s lots of pineapple strains out there and so many of them give a steady relaxation without too much of that BING BONG! this strain brings a heavy head change - tread lightly even if you’re a regular user - now!!! this isn’t the strain for being DESTROYED! but if you like the possibility of a green out coupled with the safety of a balanced hybrid - this is your girl! she gives such a lovely euphoric vibes and the buds are juicy and fruity - a sweet treat for any ouid lover.

