Pineapple Preserves strain effects
Pineapple Preserves strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........n
August 9, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
TASTY! It’s one of those memorable pineapple strains and pineapple lovers know what I mean! For those who don’t - there’s lots of pineapple strains out there and so many of them give a steady relaxation without too much of that BING BONG! this strain brings a heavy head change - tread lightly even if you’re a regular user - now!!! this isn’t the strain for being DESTROYED! but if you like the possibility of a green out coupled with the safety of a balanced hybrid - this is your girl! she gives such a lovely euphoric vibes and the buds are juicy and fruity - a sweet treat for any ouid lover.
A........7
July 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is my favorite Pineapple Strain ever, it’s one of the most powerful strains that I have ever smoke, when you smoke Pineapple Preserves you feel really drugged , it’s a different and strong drugged uplifted level , the only thing that I don’t like it too much it’s the flavor, but the THC Level is really high with 26.50% increíble amazing that’s why I give it 5 stars
6........m
July 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
All around good bud. Not real dense buds but nevertheless good.
m........9
October 25, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I like it very nice only thing I had eight weeks of radiation in my throat so I can’t taste any marijuana they all taste the same I wish I could taste this because it smells amazing but I will buy it again very good buzz