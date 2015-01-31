ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Purps

Pineapple Purps is a sativa-dominant strain that is rarely found but always cherished by those looking for strains with a high THCV cannabinoid profile. THCV, a compound known to block panic attacks, reduce Parkinson’s tremors, and suppress the appetite, is typically only found in trace amounts in most cannabis, but Pineapple Purps is a special variety that can express a THC:THCV ratio of 3:1. This strain is highly psychoactive and energetic, but its effects generally won’t last as long as low-THCV varieties. 

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
It's verrry different from anything that I have ever had. It behaves like an indica hybrid, but at the same time I notice waves of cbd clarity every few seconds. I picked this up from a friends father who suffers from hard pain and anxiety attacks. Its a unique strain for sure put has a nice berry s...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I haven't been able to find out much about the genetics but it might be Grand Daddy Purple x Pineapple Kush or Purple Haze x Pineapple Express. I was told that it's considered a "Super Sativa". Well it certainly is THE BEST sativa I have ever had. The high was clean, euphoric and clear. Tons of ene...
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for iammike
Member since 2014
This review's a little early but it's 4:20 and once again I Myself got the best of me. It's Pineapple Purps!...what more can I say. Trimming her down, the only thing me and the family could smell were pineapples...delicious! Can't wait for her to dry to bask in her wonderful goodness! Had to share, ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for BeZerkaveli
Member since 2016
This is a very strong strain. Even with a high tolerance, this strain really knocks you on your ass. My friend got so high he puked all over himself. It's so strong I really wouldn't recommend just ripping a huge bowl of this if you have not smoked in a while. The taste is very good, almost pineappl...
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for sick_as_clique
Member since 2017
The bud itself is one of the coolest looking I've ever seen. Some of the nugs were completely black! The smell reminds me of berries and is unique to this strain. The high itself had me making great jokes and super giggly. Great high if you're going to a party or looking to spark some conversatio...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
What Is THCV and What Are the Benefits of This Cannabinoid?
